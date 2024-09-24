IIM Sambalpur to pioneer AI-taught courses

SAMBALPUR: IIM-Sambalpur (IIM-S) is set to be the first B-School in the country where students would be taught by Artificial Intelligence (AI), informed its director Mahadeo Jaiswal on the institute’s 10th foundation day on Monday.

In his address, Jaiswal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their support to the institute. “IIM Sambalpur, which began with just 49 MBA students in 2015, is today a proud institution with 320 MBA students and a ground-breaking 75 per cent female students’ body. We created world-class infrastructure and started the process of onboarding over 60 startups in our incubation centre and promoted international collaborations,” he said.

He also spoke on plans to organise a women’s empowerment summit in February next year to further the goals of Viksit Bharat. IIM Sambalpur is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in management education. The institute this year will have three centres of excellence. It will also offer a more diverse MBA programme that is in line with NEP’s focused efforts towards international accreditation. This apart, the institute’s campus will be expanded this year.

The foundation day celebration coincided with the launch of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Second Edition - Phase I). The bootcamp engages over 3,000 student innovators and innovation ambassadors from higher education institutions across the country. The event also featured an exhibition by innovators and startups with more than 70 startups from across the country.

CMD of MCL, Uday A Kaole graced the event as the chief guest while senior entrepreneur Dr Anurag Batra was the guest of honour. Co-founder and CEO, Nexus Power, Nishita Baliarsingh and associate partner, IBM, Anindya Ghosh, were the keynote speakers.