Man found dead in ANM’s house

BERHAMPUR: A man was found dead along with an injured ANM worker in the latter’s official residence at Kudutuli village within K Nuagaon police station in Kandhamal district on Monday.

The ANM had suffered head injuries. The deceased was identified as Jagannath Behera of Banamalipur. Preliminary investigation suggests Jagannath killed himself after assaulting the ANM.

Sources said the ANM knew Jagannath since the last five years. The incident occurred when Jagannath visited the ANM from Bhubaneswar. A dispute between the pair allegedly led to the violence which caught the attention of neighbours.

They rushed to the spot to find Jagannath’s body and ANM lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

K Nuagaon police rushed the ANM to the local hospital and sent Jagannath’s body for autopsy. The exact reason behind the incident can be ascertained after the ANM regains consciousness, police said.