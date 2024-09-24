State government to create APAAR IDs for school students

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked schools to seek consent letters from parents for generation of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID, a specialised identification system designed for all students in the country, for their wards.

The schools will sensitise parents of secondary and higher secondary students on APAAR in the upcoming parent-teacher meeting scheduled to be held on September 30, and seek their consent. School headmasters will collect the consent letters of parents for the same and send it to the government, sources in OSEPA said.

The APAAR initiative is part of the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ programme launched by the Centre, aligning with the new National Education Policy - 2020.

According to the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, the system enables comprehensive monitoring of students’ educational journey, helping in reduction of dropout rates and tracking of out-of-school children.

The system is also directly linked to Digi Locker system and facilitates the digital storage of academic achievements of students including their exam results and extracurricular accomplishments.