Two killed, three injured in separate elephant attacks in Odisha

BARIPADA: Panic gripped residents of Betnoti, Deuli and Rasgovindpur areas in Mayurbhanj district after two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in elephant attacks in three separate places on Tuesday.

The deceased are Sakra Hembram (59) of Uludihi village under Rasgovindpur range and Raghunath Hembram (55) of Sunpuria village under Deuli range.

The injured Sanga Mohanta of Uludihi, Sarbeswar Mohanta of Tadki village and Ruchika Soren of Pokharia village have been admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Sarkar Hembram, son of Sakra said, a tusker grievously injured his mother when she was sweeping the verandah of their house. She was immediately rushed to Kishantandi hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.