UGC directs Berhampur varsity to probe ragging allegation

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: After a first year student of Berhampur university accused his seniors of ragging him during an introduction programme, the UGC’s anti-ragging cell has directed the varsity to investigate the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

In his complaint filed with the anti-ragging cell of UGC on Saturday, the student alleged that late in the night, a group of second year seniors entered the hostel in which the students of the new batch have been accommodated.

They asked the first year students to sing and dance throughout the night. Without naming anyone, the student alleged harassment at the hands of his seniors. Following the complaint, vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash directed the 12-member anti-ragging squad to investigate the allegation and submit a report at the earliest.

The anti-ragging squad members led by PG council chairman Prof Sukant Kumar Tripathy also met the first year students and assured them of their safety.

“We have not yet found any evidence about the ragging allegation. The CCTV cameras in the hostel are being checked. Anyone found guilty will be handed out strict punishment,” Dash said. Sources said warden Prof Sudhakar Patra directed senior students not to venture into juniors’ hostels.

Henceforth the gate of boys hostels would remain closed from 10 pm to 5 am daily. He said various committees comprising students would be formed to maintain order and harmony in the hostels. The CCTV footage of the seniors’ hostel would be examined.