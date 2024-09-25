Bad roads give back-breaking experience to residents in Cuttack

CUTTACK: With the Durga Puja festival only days away and despite the Orissa High Court’s directions on repair and relaying of roads in the city, they continue to languish in deplorable condition, thanks to the apathy of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and all other agencies responsible for their maintenance.

A glaring example is the 500-metre road from College square Post Office Chhak to Cuttack Railway Station. Despite being a busy thoroughfare, the road stretch is dotted with potholes and in a pathetic condition. Around 15,000 people including rail users, students, staff of Madhusudan Law University and locals commute on the road daily.

Of the total 500-metre road, 200-metre stretch from Post Office square to Sulabh Sauchalay is maintained by the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department. The rest 300-metre from Sulabh Sauchalay to railway station is maintained by the Railways.

“The road is in a pitiable state. Despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken,” alleged Sanjay Shaw, a resident of Bardhaman Compound.

Local corporator Subhasish Patnaik, who is also the secretary of Station Bazaar puja committee, said though he has drawn attention of the CMC, R&B and Railway departments towards the situation, his request for repair of the stretch has fallen on deaf ears.