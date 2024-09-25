Former Sarpanch humiliated amid clash over local employment at SAIL Mine

ROURKELA: A clash over local employment at the Taldih mine of SAIL in Sundargarh’s Koida Mining Circle took an ugly turn on Monday when former Chordhara panchayat sarpanch, Budhram Munda, was allegedly humiliated and paraded with a garland of shoes by a rival group.

Following the incident, Munda submitted a written complaint to Lahunipada police.

Sources said members of the Satya Sangram Committee (SSC) comprising villagers of Chordhara, Tantra, Taldih and Tensa areas and rival villagers backed by CITU were holding discussions over ensuring preferential local employment at the Taldih mine.

However, the discussion turned sour with both the groups blaming one another over local youth not getting employment in the mine, and disagreement over payments. The matter soon escalated leading to a scuffle during which the officer-in-charge of Tensa police outpost was also reportedly manhandled.

Subsequently, the CITU-backed villagers, mostly women, overpowered the other group and accused Munda of supporting the mine management. They further went on to tear his shirt and reportedly forced him to parade wearing a garland of shoes.

The unpleasant scene ended after Bonai MLA of CPM Laxman Munda reached the spot and helped in restoring normalcy. SSC member Jigar Munda said the committee has been pursuing and negotiating with the management over issues of employment to genuine local job-seekers.

He further claimed that the CITU-backed villagers pressurised the mine administration to take workers supported by them despite the fact that they do not work but seek payment. Munda pointed out that the humiliation of the ex-sarpanch was testimony to the high-handedness of the CITU followers.

Lahunipada IIC Suraj Jhankar said probe is on and appropriate action would be taken after its completion. “No arrest has yet been made in this connection,” he added.