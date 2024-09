BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations over JSW Group shifting its proposed electric vehicle (EV) project from Odisha to Maharashtra, the Sajjan Jindal-led company on Tuesday said it was not withdrawing from the state.

Executive vice-president (corporate strategy) of JSW Steel Ranjan Nayak said the speculations and reports in a section of media are not correct. “The proposed Rs 40,000 crore EV and battery manufacturing project is not shifting out of Odisha,” he told The New Indian Express.

Minister for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain also clarified that the company has not informed the state government anything about its relocation plan. “We have no information that JSW’s EV project is moving out of the state. The MoU for the project was signed by the previous government in February,” he said.

Acknowledging that grounding of some investments take time due to delay in getting statutory clearances, the minister said, the government is in discussion with the company authorities for taking the project forward.

In February, JSW signed an MoU with the Odisha government for an integrated EV and components manufacturing project in the state at an investment of Rs 40,000 crore. JSW proposed to invest Rs 25,000 crore for an EV, battery and EV components manufacturing unit at Naraj in Cuttack and Rs 15,000 crore for copper smelter and lithium refinery complex at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur.