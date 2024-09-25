Odisha CM Majhi announces aid for flood-hit people of Balasore district

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced financial assistance for flood-affected people of Balasore district.

As per the announcement, affected families with fully-damaged pucca houses will get an assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh. For partially-damaged houses, the amount of assistance is Rs 6,500.

Families with fully-damaged kutcha houses will get financial aid of Rs 8,000 each while those with partially-damaged houses will receive Rs 4,000. For repair of damaged cow sheds, the assistance amount is Rs 3,000. Additionally, families whose houses are fully damaged or submerged in floodwater for more than two days, will be provided Rs 2,500 each for clothing and a similar amount for utensils.

The government will provide crop damage assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare (ha) for non-irrigated areas, Rs 17,000/ha for irrigated areas and Rs 22,500/ha for all seasonal crops subject to maximum two hectare of land. The compensation will be extended to small and marginal farmers.

The compensation amount will be Rs 18,000/ha (minimum Rs 2,200) for sand casting of three inch or more and a similar amount for repair of fish pond and desiltation. Those who have sustained maximum damage of crop land due to erosion or change in river course will get Rs 47,000/ha and the minimum assistance is Rs 5,000/ha each.

The compensation amount for fishermen is Rs 15,000 for fully-damaged boats, Rs 6,000 for partially-damaged boats, Rs 4,000 for fully-damaged nets, Rs 3,000 for partially-damaged nets and Rs 10,000/ha for damaged fish seed farms. The financial assistance for deceased livestock is Rs 37,500 for milching cattle (cows and buffaloes), Rs 4,000 for small livestock (goats, sheep), Rs 32,000 for big livestock (oxen, buffaloes, horses) and Rs 20,000 for donkeys, mules and camels.

Each affected families will get assistance for three large milching cattle or 30 small milching cattle, or three heavy livestock or six small livestock. The assistance for artisans is Rs 5,000 for damaged tools or replacement of equipment and Rs 5,000 for material inputs.

The chief minister had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Balasore on September 18.