BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the proposed strike by Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association (ONEA), the state government on Tuesday asked the health care facilities to take action against the staff as per the provisions in Odisha Emergency Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), if they stop work or disrupt any services.

Last month, the government had invoked ESMA prohibiting strikes by class-III and class-IV employees in the health sector to ensure medical services are not disrupted. The act was invoked after ONEA threatened to go for cease work agitation from August 27.

Director of nursing Dr Artabandhu Nayak has asked the directors of Capital Hospital, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) and Rourkela Government Hospital, superintendents of medical college and hospitals and all CDMOs to act as ESMA is still in force.

The association, in a letter addressed to the chief minister informed that the nursing service in all non-emergency departments, including general wards and OPDs, routine operation theatres will be withdrawn in all government-run hospitals from Wednesday. All nursing officers will also resort to indefinite cease work across the state from September 27.

As per the power conferred by Section 3 and Section 2 of the ESMA, strike in form of cessation of work by nurses, paramedics, technicians and other class III and class IV employees is prohibited. Since the order is in force for a period of six months, the nursing director has asked the government health facilities to take immediate appropriate action at their end.

Meanwhile, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said the nursing association has been called for a meeting on Wednesday. “We have invited them to discuss their issues. The discussion will be successful and health services will not be affected,” he told mediapersons.