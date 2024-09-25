Odisha government clears 31 industrial projects of Rs 4,954 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja cleared 31 industrial projects with a collective investment of Rs 4,954.26 crore on Tuesday.
The investments span various sectors, including mechanical and electrical capital goods, agro and food processing, packaging, apparel and textiles, biofuel, green energy equipment, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), steel (ancillary and downstream), non-metallic mineral products (refractory products), plastics, tourism, renewable energy and pharmaceutical, and would generate employment for 24,162 people.
The projects will come up in Khurda, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Puri, Koraput, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts.
Among the big ticket projects, Neptunus Ship Builders and Recyclers Pvt Ltd will establish an integrated ship building industry in Bhadrak with an investment of Rs 934.54 crore and create 11,536 jobs. Calderys India Refractories Ltd is investing Rs 698.71 crore in a manufacturing facility in Khurda for various refractory products, with an employment potential of 375.
In the packaging sector, Shalimar Glass Works Pvt Ltd will set up a packaging container glass manufacturing unit in Khurda with an annual capacity of 1.09 lakh tonne and investment of Rs 475.54 crore. It would generate 450 jobs.
Bharat Petroleum is investing Rs 200 crore in a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant in Bargarh and Reliance Bio Energy Ltd is setting up two plants - one in Sonepur and another in Sambalpur - each with an investment of Rs 121.21 crore.
Hindalco Industries Ltd is investing Rs 294 crore in a 60 MW captive ground-mounted solar power plant and IMFA Ltd will establish a grain-based ethanol plant in Rayagada with an investment of Rs 139.9 core.
While Danieli India Ltd will set up a manufacturing facility at a cost of Rs 190 crore, Polimiroir India Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 128 crore to manufacture, coat and service industrial steel rollers with a capacity of 3,000 units per annum.
In the apparel and textiles sector, FM Denim and Twills Pvt Ltd will set up a denim textile and garments manufacturing unit at Rs 130 crore and generate 4,500 jobs. Tripathaga Textiles will create a ready-made garments manufacturing unit at Rs 53 crore and provide 1,500 jobs.
Similarly, GM Infra-Tech Ltd is expanding a proposed resort in Koraput with an investment of Rs 81.11 crore, Hotel Sonar Bangla Similipal will develop an eco-friendly resort in Mayurbhanj at a cost of Rs 51.04 crore and Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd is setting up a 4-star resort in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs 56 crore.
Major plans
Neptunus Ship Builders and Recyclers Pvt Ltd to invest Rs 934.54 cr for ship building facility in Bhadrak district
Calderys India Refractories Ltd to put in Rs 698.71 cr in a manufacturing facility in Khurda
Shalimar Glass Works Pvt Ltd to set up packaging container glass unit in Khurda at an investment of Rs 475.54 cr
Bharat Petroleum to invest Rs 200 cr in compressed biogas & manure plant in Bargarh