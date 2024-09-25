RDC directs NLC to resettle 44 displaced families in Jharsuguda, Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: The revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) for Northern Division, Sambalpur on Tuesday directed Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) to resettle 44 displaced families from Hirma and Kumbhari villages in Jharsuguda tehsil.

The decision came during the fourth RPDAC meeting held for NLC’s Talabira Thermal Power Plant focused on addressing displacement and land degradation issues. The meeting at Jharsuguda involved district-level officers and project-affected representatives.

During the meeting, chaired by RDC Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, officials discussed various concerns including compensation, resettlement, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments.

The authorities were instructed to provide essential infrastructure like internal roads, potable water and improved public facilities. Additionally, provisions for livelihood opportunities for displaced families were emphasised, with a 15-day deadline set for monitoring progress. Environmental development activities in the Thelkoloi area were also highlighted.

Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy and collectors of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur participated in the discussions.