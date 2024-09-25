Severe flooding affects over 35,000 in Odisha's Balasore district

BALASORE: Severe flooding triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has devastated low-lying villages in Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, Jaleswar, and parts of Balasore Sadar blocks. Around 35,654 people across 141 villages have been affected.

The overflowing Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers left thousands stranded and in need of relief. Residents have been urging the district administration to extend free kitchen and water supply services, as many are still struggling to recover from the aftermath.

“There is nothing left to prepare food, and we are busy restoring our belongings buried in mud,” said Santosh Kumar Sahu of Baga village under Nachindra panchayat within Bhograi block.

Flood victims Debakar Nayak and Santanu Das expressed frustration over the lack of official assessment of their damaged property and crops. They have requested rice supplies from the government, as their stored grains were destroyed.

They have also demanded restoration of canals in low-lying areas by the government for smooth release of flood water which can save their crop and other properties.

According to official reports, 35,654 people across 141 villages have been affected, with 21,085 people evacuated to schools and flood shelters. The flood has damaged at least 130 houses.

Contacted, district emergency officer Sai Krushna Jena said that the revenue inspectors in the respective blocks were asked to visit the flood-affected villages to assess the crop damaged. They are carrying out the survey, he added.