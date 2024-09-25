Three injured in violent clash between BJP, BJD supporters

BERHAMPUR: A violent clash between BJP and BJD supporters in Purushottampur on Sunday night has reignited political tensions in Ganjam district, leaving three persons injured.

The incident occurred following a no-confidence motion that ousted the BJD-backed NAC chairperson, further intensifying the rivalry between the two parties.

The clash began when BJP activist Tofan Moharana visited Purushottampur to meet local party members. A group of four BJD supporters allegedly attacked Moharana and his associate, Bhabani Nahak, resulting in injuries.

BJP activists then retaliated, leaving BJD member Tirupati Dora gravely injured. While all three were initially treated at Purushottampur hospital, Tirupati was later shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital after his condition worsened.

Police have arrested one BJD supporter in connection with the incident, and further arrests are expected. According to Purushottampur SDPO Rajanikanta Samal, police are on alert and deployment has increased in the area to prevent further escalation as tension between the two political factions remain high.