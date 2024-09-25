Tirupati row: Ghee used in Srimandir to be sent for test

BHUBANESWAR: AMIDST the Tirupati laddu controversy, the focus is now on the ghee being used in cooking prasad at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and Ananta Basudev temple in Bhubaneswar.

While Srimandir procures OMFED ghee for cooking ‘Mahaprasad’ and lighting lamps outside every temple within the shrine complex, the supply isn’t regular. On Tuesday, Puri collector and the temple deputy chief administrator Siddharth Shankar Swain said samples of ghee being used in Srimandir for cooking Kotha Bhoga and Baradi Bhoga will be sent for test to check if there is any adulteration.

“Although only OMFED ghee is brought to the temple from wholesalers and retailers, the supply is irregular at times. This is when ghee of other brands has to be used. While it is as per government instruction that OMFED ghee is being used, one cannot be sure of the quality of other brands that are used at times,” said Narayan Mahasuara, a member of the Suara Mahasuara Nijog of the temple.

On average, 400 to 500 tins of ghee - each tin weighing 15 kg - are used in the temple kitchen to cook food for 50,000 to 60,000 people every day. Narayan said streamlining supply of ghee and lifting the stock directly from OMFED godowns will be discussed at the next meeting of the Suara Mahasuara Nijog, scheduled this month.