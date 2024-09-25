Two held for rape, murder of minor girl in Odisha

UMERKOTE: A week after the body of a Class V girl student was found in a bush at Kantagaon village in Tentulikhunti block of Nabarangpur, police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of raping and murdering the minor.

The accused were identified as Alekh Majhi (20) and Parmanand Dishari (24). They allegedly confessed to having sexually assaulted the 10-year-old and strangulating her to death in the fear of getting caught.

Speaking to mediapersons, Koraput DIG Charan Singh Meena said efforts are being made to ensure stringent punishment for the culprits. “The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has also been moved to provide immediate compensation to the victim’s family as per norms,” he added.

The incident had taken place on September 17 when the girl left her house reportedly to answer nature’s call. When she did not return, her family members began searching for her and found her body in a bush.

While her family alleged rape and murder, locals had staged a protest by placing the body on the road to the village demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Former MP Pradeep Majhi along with ex-legislators Sadashiv Pradhani and Bhujabal Majhi had joined the protest.