Two killed, three hurt in jumbo attacks, panic in Odisha villages

BARIPADA: Panic has spread across Betnoti, Deuli, and Rasgovindpur ranges in Mayurbhanj district as two persons were killed and three others injured in separate elephant attacks on Tuesday.

A herd of 50 elephants, split between groups of 28 and 22, is creating havoc in Rasgovindpur range after migrating from Deuli and Betnoti ranges. The residents are too afraid to venture outside.

The deceased have been identified as Sakra Hembram (59) of Uludihi village and Raghunath Hembram (55) of Sunpuria village. The injured include Sanga Mohanta of Uludihi, Sarbeswar Mohanta of Tadki village, and Ruchika Soren of Pokharia village, who were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada.

Sakra Hembram was fatally attacked while sweeping her verandah. She was declared dead at Kishantandi hospital. Raghunath Hembram was trampled by an elephant while sleeping on his verandah and was declared dead at PRM MCH.

Forest officials, led by range officer Ghanashyam Singh, confirmed that the elephants had entered from West Bengal and Betnoti range. Villagers have been advised not to venture into the forest. The herd of 28 elephants is presently roaming in Denganalia forest and another herd of 22 elephants reportedly roaming in Sarmula forest under the range.

Compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased following official procedures, the official stated.