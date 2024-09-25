Unidentified disease claims five lives in Kandhamal, Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The death of five persons in an unidentified disease over the last one week has left two villages of Kandhamal district panic-struck.

At least 10 more, including children, too have been taken ill in the two villages Sakarajodi and Badipanga under Kotagarh block.

The deceased were identified as Srikant Raita (25), Amuti Raita (18), Sora Raita (59), Upali Majhi (28) all of Badipanga village and Ranjita Jani (6) of Sakarajodi village. They all experienced loose motion and high fever.

Sources said, the disease started on September 16. Residents alleged that medical aid arrived late, resulting in the death of the five individuals. On being informed, Kotagarh health centre team reached the affected villages.

Medical officer Debanath Dey expressed ignorance about the deaths but confirmed that six patients including two children suffering from malaria were admitted to the health centre.

He said medicines have been dispatched and health team directed to camp in the villages to treat the affected.