AIPH university, taken over by Krishna Vikash Group, to roll out courses next year

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar-based Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH) which was taken over by Krishna Vikash Group will start offering under graduate, post graduate and PhD courses in various subjects, said the group’s chairman D Murali Krishna here on Wednesday.

The courses will be rolled out by october 2025. AIPH is the first allied health science university of eastern Odisha and was established by Dr Pinaki Panigrahi.

Addressing mediapersons here, Murali said the university will be opened for students by October 2025 and will offer UG, PG and PhD courses in subjects like biological sciences, public health, physiotherapy, nursing, optometry, clinical psychology, yoga and health management.

“AIPH is a unitary private university recognised by Odisha government in 2018. The university was recognised by UGC but admission process could not kick off due to Covid-19 pandemic. Krishna Vikash Group has taken over the university and it will be open for the students by next year,” said Murali.

Murali, who was the founder chairman of Vikash Group, along with three other promoters had first started a residential school in Bargarh in 2002. Over the years, Vikash Group made significant strides in the fields of education, health and tourism.

After Vikash Group’s success in the last two decades, the four promoters including Murali parted ways and manage their businesses under different names and logos now.

Murali went on to establish Krishna Vikash Group which operates hospitals, schools, colleges and universities in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Murali’s son Vivek Dasari is the managing director of the group.