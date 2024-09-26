Bharatpur IIC to undergo narco, polygraph tests at Gujarat's Gandhinagar SFSL

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst nation-wide outrage, the former inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the police station, where the army officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted and humiliated in Bhubaneswar, gave his consent before a court to undergo narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests on Wednesday.
The tests will be conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.
The Crime Branch of Odisha Police, investigating into the sensitive case, approached the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar seeking permission to carry out all three tests of Dinakrushna Mishra, the former IIC of Bharatpur police station in the state capital.
Mishra appeared before the court where he was explained the purpose of the proceedings and its legal consequences. He told the court that he was innocent and not involved in the offences as alleged against him. “I do not have any objection to undergo narco analysis, polygraph and brain fingerprinting tests. I am giving consent on my own accord and free will,” he told the court.
The SDJM court said it was satisfied Mishra gave his consent for the tests on his own volition and allowed the prayer of the investigating officer (IO) to conduct the tests at the Gandhinagar SFSL.
While the army officer’s fiancée has levelled serious allegations against Mishra, the accused officer reportedly denied the accusations during his questioning by CB officers.
With no CCTV cameras in the police station or any eye-witness, CB decided to go in for legally admissible evidences.
“As the incident took place inside the police station and there were no eye-witnesses, scientific methodology may give a proper direction to the investigating agency to unearth the truth,” sources added.
Sources said the court directed the IO to conduct the tests as per the standard operating procedure and without any delay. It also asked for submission of the medical report of the accused officer after the completion of the tests.
“The CB prayed before the court to carry out the tests in Gujarat as it has one of the best forensic science laboratories in the country. The agency also wants to maintain transparency in its investigation. It will request Gandhinagar SFSL to give a date to conduct the tests soon,” said sources.
The SDJM court observed that it was relying on the Supreme Court suggestions that the investigating agency should adopt latest and advanced scientific technologies to arrive at the right conclusion.