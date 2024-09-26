Bharatpur IIC to undergo narco, polygraph tests at Gujarat's Gandhinagar SFSL

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst nation-wide outrage, the former inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the police station, where the army officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted and humiliated in Bhubaneswar, gave his consent before a court to undergo narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests on Wednesday.

The tests will be conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police, investigating into the sensitive case, approached the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar seeking permission to carry out all three tests of Dinakrushna Mishra, the former IIC of Bharatpur police station in the state capital.

Mishra appeared before the court where he was explained the purpose of the proceedings and its legal consequences. He told the court that he was innocent and not involved in the offences as alleged against him. “I do not have any objection to undergo narco analysis, polygraph and brain fingerprinting tests. I am giving consent on my own accord and free will,” he told the court.

The SDJM court said it was satisfied Mishra gave his consent for the tests on his own volition and allowed the prayer of the investigating officer (IO) to conduct the tests at the Gandhinagar SFSL.