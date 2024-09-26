BJP chief JP Nadda to visit Odisha on September 26 to bolster membership drive

BHUBANESWAR: To give further impetus to the ongoing mega membership drive launched in the state from September 3, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive on a day’s visit to the state on Thursday.

Nadda will attend a series of events organised by the party during the day. He will first pay homage to the statute of Dr BR Ambedkar at AG Square and then attend a meeting of intellectuals. Representatives of different organisations will attend the meeting, said party’s state general secretary Jatin Mohanty.

After interacting with intellectuals and discussing the party’s membership drive, he is slated to meet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and state office bearers at the state party office here.

With the state unit of the BJP setting an ambitious target to enrol one crore members into the party fold, Nadda is likely to discuss strategies with state leaders to increase party membership and further expansion of its base in Odisha.

Mohanty said membership drive is the backbone of party’s growth and selection of active members will carry forward the party as well as government programmes. Nadda’s visit will energise party cadres and boost party morale to help achieve the goals.

This is the first visit of Nadda to the state after the BJP government came to power. The last organisational election was held in January 2019 when the state unit crossed its target by enrolling around 46 lakh members.

The next national president of the BJP is likely to be elected in January 2025 before which election of state party presidents of more than 50 per cent of the states are to be completed.