Minor girl gang-raped twice within hours in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: Rourkela was rocked by yet another case of sexual assault as an adolescent girl was allegedly gangraped by five miscreants at two separate places on the night of September 22 (Sunday) in what is a grim pointer to the deteriorating law and order.

The victim had been to a bar and restaurant at Civil Township within RN Pali police limits where two miscreants raped her. Another miscreant later joined the two in the heinous crime, police said.

However, the girl’s ordeal did not end there as she was dumped on the road when two other miscreants picked her up in a motorcycle and raped her near the library and defunct millet cafe along ring road opposite the administrative building of RSP within Plant Site police limits.

The second crime spot was developed under the city beautification project two years back and is hardly 50 metre from the busy ring road.

Three persons have been detained by Rourkela and are currently being interrogated.

In his complaint, the victim’s father stated that the girl had left home on Sunday evening saying she was going to a shopping mall, said DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai who officiates as Rourkela SP.