Odisha: Chhatua to be tested on 23rd of every month

JAGATSINGHPUR: Collector J Sonal has directed the district social welfare officer (DSWO) to test the quality of ‘chhatua’ being given to children and pregnant women under the Special Nutrition Programme, on the 23rd of every month.

The officer has been advised to conduct the test under the supervision of zilla parishad members concerned to prevent distribution of sub-standard and low-quality products. Sources said around 10 self-help groups are engaged in production of ‘chhatua,’ which is supplied to children and pregnant women in 1,815 anganwadi centres.

At a meeting of the zilla parishad on Wednesday, Erasama block chairman Laxmipriya Mohapatra, zilla parishad member of Tirtol Ranjita Singh, and others raised concerns over supply of sub-standard and low-quality ‘chhatua’ to children and pregnant women in anganwadi centres across the district.

They alleged the SHGs responsible for manufacturing the ‘chhatua’ did not get it tested by the block level coordination committee. In the past, insects and worms were found in packaged ‘chhatua’ at different anganwadi centers in Tirtol and other blocks, but no corrective measures were taken, posing a threat to the health of children and pregnant women.

Acknowledging such concerns, Sonal directed the DSWO to test the quality of ‘chhatua’ on the 23rd of every month. This apart, the zilla parishad members raised other issues such as the shortage of teachers in schools, lack of infrastructure in various schools, and irregularities in supply of mid-day meals (MDM). In response, the collector directed the district education officer (DEO) to ensure proper supervision and monitoring of MDM in schools. Meanwhile, it was decided to appoint nearly 88 junior teachers in the district.

Minister of Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and local MLAs Amrendra Das, Sarda Jena, and Ramakant Bhoi also highlighted various issues at the meeting which was presided over by zilla parishad president Manoj Kumar Bhoi.