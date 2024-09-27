Bengaluru woman's murder: Chilling details in killer’s diary, said she wanted to kill him

BHUBANESWAR: The prime accused of the sensational Mahalakshmi murder case had reportedly confessed to his crime before his mother, hours before allegedly taking his own life near his house at Dhusuri in Bhadrak district, Odisha, on Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that accused Mukti Ranjan Ray, aged around 30 years, returned to his village on Tuesday evening after almost two years.

He told his mother that he had killed the 29-year-old woman, and broke down sobbing. Ray stayed at his house overnight and left on his father’s scooter in the wee hours of Wednesday. He went to an isolated place and reportedly hanged himself from a tree with a rope.

Chilling details of the murder have also surfaced after police recovered a notebook of Ray, in which the accused has reportedly confessed to his crime and mentioned the reasons behind it.

Ray said he liked Mahalakshmi, but the latter took advantage of him and exploited him financially. He even claimed that the woman wanted to kill him, for which he murdered her. The accused’s mother also corroborated her son’s claims and said he was disturbed, as Mahalakshmi was exploiting him. The woman had even taken his gold chain and a ring.

Police sources said Ray wrote disturbing details of the crime in both Odia and English. His writing in English was imprecise and police collected most of the crucial information from the sentences he had jotted down in Odia.