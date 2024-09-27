Odisha: BonV Aero sets new record, flies unmanned aerial vehicle at 19K ft

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based leading aerial mobility manufacturing company BonV Aero has set a new record in high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

A prominent supplier of heavy-lift UAVs to the Indian Army, BonV Aero successfully conducted a hover flight test at Umling La Pass in Ladakh, considered the world’s highest motorable mountain pass, at an altitude of 19,024 feet.

During this flight, a UAV carried a 30 kg payload setting a world record for such operations in high-altitude regions. With a total takeoff weight of 100 kg, the aerial vehicle successfully hovered at the extreme altitude, showcasing its superior lifting capability in harsh conditions where traditional helicopters like Cheetah face payload limitations.

Co-founder and CEO of BonV Aero Satyabrata Satapathy said, “Our close collaboration with the Indian Army allowed us to design and execute a UAV platform that directly addresses logistical challenges in high-altitude areas. It is a great achievement on the advancing aerial mobility solutions for India’s defence forces,” he said.

The Cheetah helicopter, typically employed for high-altitude operations, can transport a maximum payload of only 20 kg at similar altitudes like Siachen (12,000-18,000 feet). BonV Aero’s UAV platform, however, demonstrated its capability to handle significantly heavier loads, opening new possibilities for efficient transport and supply chain solutions in high-altitude regions along India’s northern and eastern borders.

Co-founder and CTO Abinash Sahoo said the achievement is a result of BonV Aero’s robust R&D, indigenous design and advanced propulsion systems. This UAV has tremendous potential across various sectors, including humanitarian aid and disaster response, he added.