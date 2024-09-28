BJD government gone, work sincerely for people: CM to DMs

BHUBANESWAR: Sending a clear message to the state administration that the model of governance adopted by the previous BJD government was no more acceptable, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asked the district collectors to work sincerely and diligently to meet the aspirations of the people and address their problems.
Inaugurating the two-day district collectors conference at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Majhi cautioned them against laxity, indifference to people’s issues and problems, delays in work execution, and corruption. The government will not tolerate corruption in any form. There is no room for compromise on it, he said.
The chief minister highlighted the inefficiency and failures of the BJD rule and said expectations of the common people from the new government is very high. “In the last three months, I have become aware of numerous irregularities from the previous government’s tenure. If you notice any such irregularities, investigate and take necessary action. You have the authority, use it to ensure proper implementation. I trust you. This is as clear a message as possible from me,” he said.
Outlining the priorities, Majhi said district collectors are the government’s last-mile connectivity with the people and play a vital role in ensuring benefits of various welfare and development programmes reach the most vulnerable. “Outside the state capital, people in general look up to the collector as their government as their problems are resolved at district-level. You are the ones who understand their aspirations and problems. It’s your responsibility to fulfill their expectations,” he said.
Emphasising the importance of field visits by collectors to monitor progress and identify areas for improvement, Majhi directed them to visit schools, healthcare centres and police stations regularly. This will help them understand the ground reality and take exemplary action against irregularities, he said. “On-time launching and completion of projects are crucial. Delays cause public inconvenience, irregularities, corruption, and increased project costs,” he said.
He advised them to monitor the financial and physical progress of projects on a regular basis and conduct quarterly block-level reviews to identify the problems and address the issues as every rupee spent by the government is an income for the people.
Should work together to lift Odisha: Majhi
He instructed collectors to map rural infrastructure projects by utilising modern technology for real-time data and ensure convergence among departments for successful project implementation.
“Every plan’s success depends on you. If implemented well, our state will overcome poverty and bring smiles to the people. Your efforts will make Odisha the number one state. We will work together to fulfil people’s aspirations,” he said.
He also stressed the need to curb illegal mining and illicit liquor trade. Recognising the rights of indigenous people over forest resources, the chief minister said it has come to his notice that Forest department officials are harassing innocent tribals instead of ensuring their rights under the Forest Rights Act. He warned that exemplary action will be taken against officials misusing their authority to harass the vulnerable people. Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also emphasised the importance of timely decision-making, collaboration, and resolving people’s issues.