BJD government gone, work sincerely for people: CM to DMs

BHUBANESWAR: Sending a clear message to the state administration that the model of governance adopted by the previous BJD government was no more acceptable, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asked the district collectors to work sincerely and diligently to meet the aspirations of the people and address their problems.

Inaugurating the two-day district collectors conference at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Majhi cautioned them against laxity, indifference to people’s issues and problems, delays in work execution, and corruption. The government will not tolerate corruption in any form. There is no room for compromise on it, he said.

The chief minister highlighted the inefficiency and failures of the BJD rule and said expectations of the common people from the new government is very high. “In the last three months, I have become aware of numerous irregularities from the previous government’s tenure. If you notice any such irregularities, investigate and take necessary action. You have the authority, use it to ensure proper implementation. I trust you. This is as clear a message as possible from me,” he said.

Outlining the priorities, Majhi said district collectors are the government’s last-mile connectivity with the people and play a vital role in ensuring benefits of various welfare and development programmes reach the most vulnerable. “Outside the state capital, people in general look up to the collector as their government as their problems are resolved at district-level. You are the ones who understand their aspirations and problems. It’s your responsibility to fulfill their expectations,” he said.