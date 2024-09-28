Curfew clamped in Bhadrak after mob attacks cops

BHUBANESWAR: Violence erupted in Bhadrak after members of a particular community resorted to heavy stone pelting at police and vandalised government vehicle over a social media post on Friday evening, prompting the administration to impose curfew in parts of the district headquarters town to prevent communal tension. The agitators damaged the tehsildar’s vehicle while city DSP as well as a sub-inspector of police sustained injuries in the stone pelting by the violent mob.
The curfew was imposed in Purunabazar police station jurisdiction. In the curfew order, Bhadrak SDM Manoj Patra said an old social media post left members of the community irked in Purunabazar and other nearby areas. Trouble started over a social media post by a youth which drew ire of the community. Soon, a member of the community mobilised support on social media and asked people to take out a bike rally. Even as tension was building up, Bhadrak police had no clue.
Meanwhile, the community members took out the bike rally at 4.30 pm, catching the police unprepared. Purunabazar police subsequently stopped the illegal rally and asked the demonstrators to lodge a complaint against the youth for reportedly hurting their religious sentiments but to no avail .
Though the protestors did not continue with the bike rally, they blocked the road and refused to leave. Soon their number grew. Police intimated tehsildar about the unlawful assembly and requested him to intervene. When Khuntia arrived on the spot, the protestors resorted to stone pelting. Police launched a crackdown and chased away the protestors from the spot later in the evening.
At least nine platoons of police force were deployed to contain the violence from escalating.
To avoid escalation of tension between the two communities, section 163 of BNSS was clamped under Purunabazar police jurisdiction for an indefinite period. “Bhadrak SP and other senior officers are on the spot and the situation was brought under control,” said ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar.
At least three cases will be registered against the protestors for taking out the rally without permission, resorting to violence and damaging the tehsildar’s vehicle. Though the protestors have not lodged any complaint against the youth for the objectionable post, Purunabazar IIC is looking into the matter and may register a suo motu case, said a senior police officer.
Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged with Dhamnagar police against the youth for sharing the objectionable post and a case registered against him.
Bhadrak district is known to be communally sensitive. In April 2017, a communal violence had erupted, leading to destruction of hundreds of business establishments and houses in fire.