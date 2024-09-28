Curfew clamped in Bhadrak after mob attacks cops

BHUBANESWAR: Violence erupted in Bhadrak after members of a particular community resorted to heavy stone pelting at police and vandalised government vehicle over a social media post on Friday evening, prompting the administration to impose curfew in parts of the district headquarters town to prevent communal tension. The agitators damaged the tehsildar’s vehicle while city DSP as well as a sub-inspector of police sustained injuries in the stone pelting by the violent mob.

The curfew was imposed in Purunabazar police station jurisdiction. In the curfew order, Bhadrak SDM Manoj Patra said an old social media post left members of the community irked in Purunabazar and other nearby areas. Trouble started over a social media post by a youth which drew ire of the community. Soon, a member of the community mobilised support on social media and asked people to take out a bike rally. Even as tension was building up, Bhadrak police had no clue.

Meanwhile, the community members took out the bike rally at 4.30 pm, catching the police unprepared. Purunabazar police subsequently stopped the illegal rally and asked the demonstrators to lodge a complaint against the youth for reportedly hurting their religious sentiments but to no avail .

Though the protestors did not continue with the bike rally, they blocked the road and refused to leave. Soon their number grew. Police intimated tehsildar about the unlawful assembly and requested him to intervene. When Khuntia arrived on the spot, the protestors resorted to stone pelting. Police launched a crackdown and chased away the protestors from the spot later in the evening.