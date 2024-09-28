Logo of Utkarsh Odisha unveiled

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state government has taken several ambitious initiatives to promote a conducive industrial climate to realise its long-term goal to become a leading investment destination.

Unveiling the logo for the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha 2025, the chief minister said government initiatives like development of MSME parks in each district, establishment of an FDI Park, multimodal logistics parks and new industrial corridors are foundational steps in this direction.

The Make in Odisha initiative reflects the state’s efforts to attract global and national investors in sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, textiles, food processing and technology.

The event was attended by deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, ministers, industry leaders and collectors of 30 districts.