Mahalakshmi’s killer confessed before mother

BHUBANESWAR: The prime accused of the sensational Mahalakshmi murder case in Bengaluru had reportedly confessed to his mother hours before allegedly taking his own life near his house at Dhusuri in Bhadrak district on Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that accused Mukti Ray, aged around 30 years, returned to his village on Tuesday evening almost after two years. He told his mother that he had killed the 29-year-old woman and broke down sobbing. Mukti stayed in his house overnight and left on his father’s scooter in the wee hours of Wednesday. He went to an isolated place and reportedly hanged himself from a tree using a rope.

Chilling details of the murder have also surfaced after police recovered a notebook of Mukti. In the notebook, the accused has reportedly confessed to his crime and mentioned the reasons behind the horrifying murder. Mukti said he liked Mahalakshmi but the latter took advantage of him and exploited him financially. He even claimed that the woman wanted to kill him for which he murdered her. The accused’s mother also corroborated her son’s claims and said he was disturbed as Mahalakshmi was exploiting him. The woman had even taken his gold chain and a ring.

Police sources said Mukti wrote the disturbing details of the crime in both Odia and English. His writing in English was imprecise and police collected most of the crucial information from the sentences he had jotted down in Odia.