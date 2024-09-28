Mahanadi Coalfields Limited surpasses 100 MT coal dispatch

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has achieved a significant milestone in operational excellence by surpassing the 100 million tonne mark in coal despatch for financial year 2024-25.

The company achieved the milestone on Thursday, a record 16 days ahead of the last fiscal year.

The 100 million tonne of coal despatch, reflects an impressive 7 per cent overall growth compared to the last fiscal year. With a 9 per cent growth in coal despatch to power sector, MCL remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to the energy security of the country.

The company also recorded a remarkable 22 per cent growth in environment-friendly coal despatch through rail mode, reflecting its continued focus on sustainable practices. CMD Uday Anant Kaole, appreciating the dedication and efforts of team MCL, said “Surpassing the 100 million tonne mark in record time is a testament to the relentless dedication of our workforce. This accomplishment underscores our operational excellence and MCL’s commitment to meet the nation’s energy demands efficiently.”