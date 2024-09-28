Srimandir kitchen to undergo quality check

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the Tirupati laddu controversy, state Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Friday announced that all the food products meant for preparation of ‘Mahaprasad’ inShree Jagannath temple at Puri will undergo a quality check before entering the holy kitchen.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said all the food articles and raw materials including ghee will undergo a quality check before being taken to the Roshasala (temple kitchen) for cooking.

The minister said the Health department has been requested for assistance in appointment of a food inspector for the temple.

OMFED ghee is being procured for preparation of ‘Mahaprasad’ in the temple. Earlier this week, the Puri administration had ordered an examination of the quality of ghee being used in all types of prasad. The Suara and Mahasuara Nijog of the temple had decided to approach OMFED for standardisation and regular supply of ghee to the temple.