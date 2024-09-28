Venkaiah & Himanta meet Governor amid Jharkhand poll buzz

BHUBANESWAR: Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmaon Friday met Governor Raghubar Das separately.

Sarma, who is in charge of Jharkhand Assembly election, told mediapersons that he met the Governor for a personal work and it had nothing to do with the upcoming polls in the neighbouring state.

However, his sudden visit to Odisha to meet the Governor assumed significance in the backdrop of reports that Das is keen to return to Jharkhand politics and contest the election which is due in January next year.

A former chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019, Das during his recent visit to Delhi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, triggering speculations of his return to active politics. The Governor had also gone to Jamshedpur where he stayed for four days before returning to Bhubaneswar on September 25.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Sarma and the former vice-president at Raj Bhavan. In a post in his X handle, Majhi said, “A courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa, was held today. The discussions focused on strengthening ties between Assam and Odisha, emphasising shared values and collaborative efforts for the development of both states. His valuable insights and leadership continue to inspire mutual growth and cooperation.”

In a separate post, Majhi said his meeting with Naidu was a courtesy call. He said the discussions were on shared values and the progress of Odisha and the nation.

“It was an honour to engage with such a distinguished leader, whose wisdom and contributions to the country are deeply respected. His insights and guidance continue to inspire efforts towards the betterment of Odisha and the nation,” Majhi said.

The meeting of Naidu with the Governor was stated to be a courtesy call.