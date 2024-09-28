Youth killed by brother-in-law, not miscreants, claim police

ROURKELA: Police on Friday cracked the case of murder of one Sakir Hussain (27) claiming he was killed by his brother-in-law Md Amir who cooked up a story of a chase and hit by a group of miscreants, that sent shockwaves across steel city.

Police said Amir plotted Sakir’s murder by concocting a fake narrative that they were chased and assaulted by three unidentified persons on the road of Kalpataru ashram on Durgapur hill. A police team took Amir to the spot to reconstruct the crime. Additional SP Raj Kishore Mishra said Amir confessed to the crime and said after killing Sakir, he cut his own throat to make it look like an assault by a group and mislead the police.

The ASP informed Amir pounded Sakir with a stone at a desolate spot surrounded by forest and afterwards cut his own throat with a knife. He then rushed towards ring road claiming three unidentified persons chased and attacked them. The murder took place over family dispute and further investigation is underway, said Mishra.

A police officer involved in the investigation said Amir’s marriage was fixed with a girl from nearby Lathikata block against his wish. After being compelled by his family, he got engaged to the girl on September 22. The cop said Sakir had come to attend the engagement from Chakradharpur in adjacent Jharkhand. Amir believed his brother-in-law was blindly supporting his family and not him. Amir on the fateful day had a quarrel with his parents and left home. Sakir rushed after him with the intention of calming him down. But Amir had already planned to eliminate Sakir. After they reached the desolate spot on Durgapur hill Amir executed his plan.

Police said the accused would be forwarded to court on Saturday.