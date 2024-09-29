Cybercriminals hack sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s X account

BHUBANESWAR: Cyber criminals reportedly hacked the X account of international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday evening.

The matter came to light after Pattnaik received an email at about 8 pm notifying that someone had logged into his account from Kolkata. Soon after, Pattnaik tried to open his account but could not do so. Within a few minutes, he received another email which mentioned that the mail ID and the telephone number linked to his X account were changed.

The noted sand sculptor then immediately lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime police in Bhubaneswar and also raised the matter with the support team of X. “My X account has more than 7.74 lakh followers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am concerned that the hackers may misuse it and send unwarranted texts via the direct message facility,” said Pattnaik.

He expressed displeasure over X’s security measures despite spending money to get his account verified. The cyber criminals have reportedly shared two posts on Pattnaik’s X account in the last 24 hours. To apprise his friends and followers that his X account has been hacked, Pattnaik shared a post on Facebook to inform them about it. Meanwhile, police said they are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest.