Odisha Aum Valley School hosts CBSE Kho-Kho meet

TITLAGARH: The Titlagarh-based Aum Valley School hosted the four-day-long CBSE Cluster-II Kho-Kho meet 2024-25 which concluded on Saturday.

The school hosted around 1,500 participants (boys and girls) in three categories from several CBSE affiliated schools in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The event was unveiled on September 25 which was attended by Titilagarh MLA Nabin Jain, managing committee president and founder of AUM Valley School and sociologist Deepak Kumar Sahu, vice-chairperson, Sangeeta Sahu, director Shashank Sahu, managing director, Beeva Raj Gupta and host school committee members

The first match between Vikash Residential school, Sambalpur and Laxmipati Public school, Rayagada (u-19 boys) of the tournament kicked off immediately after the opening ceremony.

The four-day event witnessed intense competition among teams. The winners in the boys category were DAV Public School, Bankura (u-14), Gurukul Public School, Kawardha (u-17) and DAV Public School, Jharsuguda (u-19). Similarly, in girls categories, the winner were Divya Jyoti Convent School, Odisha (u-14), Chhattisgarh Public School (u-17) and St Xavier’s High School, Keonjhar (u-19).