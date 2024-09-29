Odisha government formulates strategy to attract investments in less industrialised districts

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha Make-in-Odisha summit on January 28 and 29, the state government has decided to develop a comprehensive strategy to attract big ticket investments with particular focus on less industrialised districts.

Sources said the issues and strengths of the districts were discussed at the two-day collectors’ conference that concluded on Saturday.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said a comprehensive industry-friendly strategy is being prepared for balancing growth and transforming the economic landscape of Odisha. “It will help bring investments in under-developed yet resourceful districts to create jobs, improve livelihoods, and elevate the standard of living for our citizens,” he said.

The state government has constituted a task force headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja to accelerate the pace of industrialisation in the state with specific focus on Keonjhar, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Keonjhar is one of the major mineral producing districts of Odisha with vast deposits of iron ore, manganese, chromate, quartzite, bauxite, pyrophyllite and limestone. Although several engineering, metal-based, chemical and allied industries have come up, the district is still underdeveloped and devoid of large-scale industries.

The task force will address industrial issues and strategise rapid industrialisation besides focusing on the establishment of mega steel plants and other related industries. It will also identify suitable land parcels for industries in the district.

The 10-member task force has been asked to look into the prospects of the 2,500 acre land in close proximity to Odisha Tea plantation Ltd in Keonjhar, 500 acre of Kalinga Iron Works (KIW) at Barbil in the same district and another 460 acre land parcel in Nayagarh.

“The task force will identify and engage with prospective investors, particularly those interested in setting up mega steel plants. It will also develop a detailed roadmap with clear timelines for industrial projects,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation of the Odisha government led by the CM will visit New Delhi on October 3 to hold an interactive session with business leaders. Several domestic and overseas roadshows have also been lined up in the run up to the mega investment summit.