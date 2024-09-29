PICT workers’ agitation for higher wages in Odisha

PARADIP: Around 250 workers have intensified their non-cooperation protest at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) of JM Baxi Group, demanding fulfilment of their demands including hike in wages and other benefits.

The workers, engaged as riggers, signal men, and gear boys for over six years, work for 10 to 15 days every month. Paradip Port Mazdoor Sangh (PPMS) has been advocating minimum of 26 days of work for the workers so that they can earn more.

The union has represented the workers several times at the office of the labour commissioner in Bhubaneswar and held numerous discussions. However, the PICT management has not been responding to the workers’ demands and concerns.

On Saturday, PPMS president and trade union leader Prakash Tripathy along with general secretary Paresh Murmu and working president Abhimanyu Behera encouraged the workers to stay strong and declared that the non-cooperation movement would continue until their demands are met.