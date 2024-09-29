Rourkela police nab six for minor’s gangrape

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Saturday arrested six persons for the gangrape of the 17-year-old-girl in the intervening night of September 22 and 23.

Four of them, police said, were present in Hooddang bar and restaurant where the victim was dining with her friends on Sunday evening. That’s where she was targeted by the perpetrators. The bar is barely 100 metre away from RN Pali police station.

Police identified the accused as Sohel Qureishi alias Badshah (21), Md Zaraiat (22), Aftab Khan (22) and Md Danis. Three of them committed the gangrape while Danis molested the victim at the first crime scene near the defunct millet cafe located near the administrative building of RSP under Plant Site police limits.

The 17-year-old was gangraped twice at two different spots within hours on the fateful night. For the second incident, police arrested Dipak Sonkar (19) and Binod Kumar Ram (35). The two had sexually assaulted the victim in Maguni Basti located along Rourkela main road.

DIG (western range) Niti Sekhar and Rourkela SP Brijesh Kumar Rai told mediapersons that Badshah and Zaraiat picked up the victim on a bike and took her to the first spot where Danis and Aftab joined them in the heinous crime.