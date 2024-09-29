US Ambassador Eric Michael, family visit Puri

PURI: US Ambassador Eric Michael Garcetti along with his wife and children on Saturday went around the Parikrama of Shree Jagannath Temple here.

Garcetti arrived in the town in the morning and headed to Blue Flag beach where he and his family bathed in the sea. Later they went around the Parikrama.

The Ambassador and his family will stay the night at a hotel along Marine Drive road. Gacetti is scheduled to participate in a ‘sunrise yoga’ session at around 5.30 am on Sunday. Then they will leave for Konark to visit the Sun temple before leaving for Bhubaneswar.

Garcetti and his family had arrived at Bhubaneswar at around 9 am on the day. They had visited Mukteswar temple before leaving for Puri.