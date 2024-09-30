DMF districts asked to bolster trauma care in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to strengthen trauma care facilities (TCFs) in the districts covered by district mineral foundation (DMF) funds.

Of the 89 government-run TCFs across the state, 33 are located in DMF districts. While SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack, MKCG MCH at Berhampur, VIMSAR at Burla, Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar and TCF at Panikoili in Jajpur have been declared as level-I TCFs, the new medical colleges at Koraput, Balangir, Baripada, Balasore, Puri, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Kalahandi have been designated as level-II TCFs.

The rest 76 hospitals including district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres have been declared as level-III TCFs. However, the trauma care centres in the DMF districts are functioning in an integrated manner in the existing facilities.

The Health department has already initiated works for upgradation of the medical colleges and hospitals in Keonjhar and Sundargarh to TCFs with around Rs 19 crore fund from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC).

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Aswathy S has asked collectors of Angul, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts to strengthen the TCFs by hiring required specialist doctors from the DMF funding till posting through regular recruitment is done. They have also been advised to submit their indents for procurement of additional equipment from the state budget.

Earlier, the state government had empanelled 18 corporate hospitals with level-I trauma care facility in the state for providing cashless treatment to victims of road traffic accidents in the first 48 hours.