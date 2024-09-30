Odisha: Appointment to state PSUs and boards after BJP membership drive

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Sunday said a decision to appoint chairpersons to different corporations and boards of the state government will be taken after the ongoing membership drive.

Talking to mediapersons, Samal said currently, BJP is busy in the membership drive and a decision on political appointments to different public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be taken in due consultation at the party and government level.

He said the BJP government has completed 100 days in office and major promises made to people were announced by the government on the day of the oath-taking ceremony. Almost all of these have been fulfilled during this small period of time.

“The party has planned to appoint experienced persons, scientists, ex-servicemen and leaders working in different fields of the party as chairpersons of the boards and corporations. Selection of worthy persons will be made after wider consultations within the party,” he added.

Shortly after coming to power, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi relieved all advisors appointed by the previous BJD government. This was followed by removal of all political appointees as chairpersons of different organisations and PSUs.

Appointment of BJD leaders as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons to different state-owned corporations and boards was last made in October 2022.