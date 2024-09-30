Odisha govt overhauls top IPS ranks, transfers CP and capital DCP

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a huge embarrassment over the recent Bharatpur police station incident where an army officer was allegedly assaulted and his fiancée sexually harassed by cops, the Odisha government on Sunday effected an overhaul of the top IPS ranks, shifting the Twin City commissioner of police Sanjeeb Panda as well as Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

Panda was transferred and posted as ADG (Training) and director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA). He had been appointed as the police commissioner only nine months back.

The government has selected Suresh Dev Datta Singh as the new Twin City police commissioner. Singh was earlier posted as ADG (Operations) and tasked with an important responsibility to curb the Naxal menace in the state.

Prateek Singh has been appointed as the new Cuttack Rural SP and Puri SP Pinak Mishra has replaced him as the new Bhubaneswar DCP.

CID-CB ADG Arun Bothra, who was leading the investigation into the alleged assault on the army officer and his fiancée after the agency took over the case, was also transferred and posted as ADG Railways and Coastal Security. Bothra was relieved from the additional charge of managing director of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) too.

Vinaytosh Mishra replaced Bothra and was appointed as ADG CID-CB. Mishra, earlier Director of State Crime Records Bureau, has now a crucial responsibility at hand as CB has so far made significant progress in the alleged custodial torture case. He will have to ensure that the agency’s probe continues with the same pace and it arrives at a conclusion.

The government has transferred at least 49 IPS officers from top to bottom. Senior most IPS officer and director of Printing, Stationary and Publication Arun Kumar Ray has been posted as DG Prisons and Correctional Services.