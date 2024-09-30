Odisha govt to disburse second phase Subhadra money on October 9

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Sunday announced that eligible women beneficiaries waiting for financial assistance under its flagship Subhadra Yojana would get their first installment in the second phase disbursement on October 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the registration and verification process are underway and so far, over 97 lakh women have registered under the scheme that is aimed at benefiting around 1.08 crore women of the state.

“Those who apply till October 7 for assistance under Subhadra Yojana will be put under verification. Those eligible will be provided the first installment of Rs 5,000 in the second phase on October 9. Over 40 lakh beneficiaries will get the assistance as a Dussehra bheti (gift),” she said.

The state government has planned a grand event at Baripada to disburse the second phase assistance. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with his cabinet colleagues will attend the function. The first and the beneficiary number one crore will be felicitated on the occasion.

Parida said the second phase installment will be released from Mayurbhanj’s Baripada, known as ‘Dwitiya Srikhetra’, where only women devotees pull the chariot of Devi Subhadra during Rath Yatra. Mayurbhanj is also the home district of President Droupadi Murmu. The highest number of Subhadra beneficiaries are also from the district.