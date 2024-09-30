Odisha: Jharpada getting ready with unique ‘Imperial Palace’

BHUBANESWAR: With Dussehra days away, various Durga Puja committees in Bhubaneswar are leaving no stone unturned to draw the maximum number of pandal hoppers.

Organisers of the grandest pandals in the city, Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti is creating a stunning ‘Imperial Palace’ for the festival this year.

General secretary of the Samiti, Dharanidhar Jena said, “Our Durga Puja pandal is unique. We do not install a replica of any famous architecture or monument. This year, an 85-ft tall and 150-ft wide Imperial Palace is being erected for visitors. The idea has been conceived by our members.”

At its entrance, the palace will have a garden and a fountain. Artisans and idol makers are giving finishing touches to the creation. While the pandal is being set up by 50 artisans from Kolkata, workers from Cuttack are crafting the idol of Goddess Durga. The idol’s height would be at least 12 ft and will be decorated with silver ornaments, he said.

Another attraction of the pandal will be the lights showcasing the ‘kathavastu’ and ‘kalakruti’ (art and culture) of the adivasis/tribals of the state. The lights are being installed by Kolkata-based technicians on a 1.5 km stretch along the roads near the pandal.