Odisha: Jharpada getting ready with unique ‘Imperial Palace’

BHUBANESWAR: With Dussehra days away, various Durga Puja committees in Bhubaneswar are leaving no stone unturned to draw the maximum number of pandal hoppers.
Organisers of the grandest pandals in the city, Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti is creating a stunning ‘Imperial Palace’ for the festival this year.
General secretary of the Samiti, Dharanidhar Jena said, “Our Durga Puja pandal is unique. We do not install a replica of any famous architecture or monument. This year, an 85-ft tall and 150-ft wide Imperial Palace is being erected for visitors. The idea has been conceived by our members.”
At its entrance, the palace will have a garden and a fountain. Artisans and idol makers are giving finishing touches to the creation. While the pandal is being set up by 50 artisans from Kolkata, workers from Cuttack are crafting the idol of Goddess Durga. The idol’s height would be at least 12 ft and will be decorated with silver ornaments, he said.
Another attraction of the pandal will be the lights showcasing the ‘kathavastu’ and ‘kalakruti’ (art and culture) of the adivasis/tribals of the state. The lights are being installed by Kolkata-based technicians on a 1.5 km stretch along the roads near the pandal.
The festivities will commence from Sasthi on October 9 and a ‘bhajan samaroh’ will be organised at Jharpada puja pandal on the day. Devotees will be offered ‘khichdi prasad’ on Saptami, Nabami and Dasami. Besides, ‘halwa’ will be provided to them on Nabami. Various artistes like Mantu Chhuria and Aseema Panda will mesmerise visitors at Jharpada on Saptami, Astami, Nabami and Dasami.
Samiti convenor Sridhar Jena said the visitors will also get an opportunity to enjoy joyrides set up at Meena Bazaar near the pandal. “Elaborate arrangements will be made for differently-abled and senior citizens who will visit the pandal during the puja. A dedicated team consisting of 10 to 12 volunteers has been formed to facilitate their darshan by helping them on wheelchairs,” he said.
Around 300 volunteers will be engaged and 23 CCTV cameras installed at the pandal to ensure that the festival passes off smoothly. Adequate fire safety arrangements will be put in place and three parking places made available for visitors. A first-aid and information counter will also be set up to handle any emergency and ensure that the visitors do not face any inconvenience.
“Since the inception of Durga Puja celebrations in 2011, Hindus and Muslims of Jharpada have exhibited a strong bond of brotherhood. Like every year, members of the minority community and youngsters have been given the responsibility to organise the Ravana Podi Utsav,” added Sridhar.