Odisha: University research centre tag for SCB’s Biochemistry department

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) has designated the biochemistry department of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack as a university research centre, making it the second after the clinical hematology department.

Vice-chancellor of OUHS Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo announced the decision at the conference of State Biochemistry Association at Jagannath Medical College, Puri on Sunday.

This decision is expected to foster innovative research activities and contribute to advancements in medical science. It will not only boost research output but also provide faculty and students access to greater resources and collaborative opportunities.

Prof Sahoo said, “The centre will help enhance research capabilities of faculty members and post-graduate students. It will also pave way for the potential introduction of PhD programmes within the department in the future.”

Started in 1963 in SCB MCH, the biochemistry department has a history of contributing to medical research, and this new status is expected to elevate its profile even further.

It was the first department in the state to start newborn screening and detection of four congenital diseases of newborns - G6PD deficiency, phenylketonuria, neonatal hypothyroidism and 17 alpha hydroxylase deficiency.

Head of the department Prof Pratima Kumari Sahu termed it as a matter of pride and said the department will be developed as a centre of excellence to attract scholars and researchers, further enhancing the academic environment. It will also contribute to building a strong base of researchers, who can address pressing health issues, she said.

With increased support, researchers will have the opportunity to pursue ground-breaking studies in collaboration with medical institutes of national and international repute, added Prof Sahoo.

Among others, additional DMET Prof Braja Das and Prof PK Mohapatra were present.