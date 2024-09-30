Sambalpur back on itinerary of foreign tourists

SAMBALPUR: After a lull in tourism due to the pandemic, Sambalpur and its nearby areas have witnessed a significant rise in visit of foreign tourists to its popular destinations in the last one year.

Sambalpur, known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, is once again emerging as a much sought-after destination for foreign tourists. As per local tourism authorities, the number of foreign tourists has steadily gone up as popular spots such as Hirakud Dam, Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary and the historic Leaning Temple of Huma have regained their charm. Besides, Samaleswari, which has been given a facelift under the SAMALEI scheme has now acquired a prominent place on the tourism map of the region.

However, other attractions like Ushakothi, Chiplima and Gudguda have recorded a rise in domestic tourist footfalls. In 2020-21, while the footfall of domestic tourists to Sambalpur was 1,22,021, that of foreign tourists was as low as 60. However, in 2023-24, while domestic tourist footfall went up to 5,92,461, as many as 812 foreign tourists visited the district. District tourism officer, RK Dalai said, “We have witnessed a gradual but positive growth in the number of foreign tourists over the last year. The revival is promising and we expect even better results in the coming seasons.”