Thief hacks elderly woman to death in Odisha, held

DHENKANAL: Motanga police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly hacking an elderly woman to death at her house late on Saturday night.

Police said the accused, Kathi Behera of Mangalpur village, is a habitual thief. The deceased is 60-year-old Dura Tarei of neighbouring Kusupanga village within Motanga police limits.

As per sources, Dura was alone and fast asleep when Kathi broke into her house reportedly to steal. On seeing him, she raised an alarm following which Kathi picked up an axe kept nearby and hit her multiple times killing her on the spot.

On seeing her dead in the morning, Dura’s family informed Motanga police who then launched an investigation and arrested Kathi.

Motanga IIC Jitendra Patra said, “Kathi was arrested from his house. A case of murder was registered and Kathi produced in court. Though he has not yet revealed the motive behind committing the offence, we suspect he might have entered the deceased’s house to steal,” he added.