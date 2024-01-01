Forest department in Odisha plans nocturnal trail in -Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As a first, the Forest department has planned a ‘nocturnal trail’ for people, especially students and researchers, in the Bharatpur section of Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary. A proposal to this effect has already been received by the wildlife wing of the department from the Chandaka divisional forest officer. Sources said the proposal, under active consideration of the department, may soon get the nod allowing Chandaka authorities to launch the night trail programme towards the end of January or February. “The programme, primarily designed for the student community and researchers, will offer them a huge learning experience on wildlife interaction in the forest during the night,” said PCCF (Wildlife ) Susanta Nanda. He said it will also help the youth know more about the local plant and wildlife species.

Spread over 194 sq km area, the Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary is home to several wildlife species including elephants, barking deer, and porcupines among others. The night trail will cover a part of the sanctuary on the side of Bharatpur. Sources, however, said adequate precautions will be taken to ensure wildlife in the core area is not disturbed due to the trail. Chandaka DFO Md Jameel said the night trail, which will be a first-of-its-kind programme, in the state will be of much help to students and researchers of OUAT, CET, BJB, ILS, Xavier, IIT, NISER and many such institutions as well as schools and colleges in the state capital and its periphery as it will help them know and understand forest and wildlife better.

