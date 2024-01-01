Home States Odisha

Omega-Sanjivani launch AI-enabled endoscopy in Odisha

Gastroenterologist Dr Rajat Khandelwal said the technology now aids in diagnosing and treating many complex GI disorders with absolute ease and precision.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patients can now avail the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled endoscopy in Odisha. Omega Healthcare and Sanjivani Gastro Liver Clinic have brought this advanced facility to the state for diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

Senior consultant and head of gastroenterology and hepatology at Omega Healthcare Dr Sushant Kumar Sethi said patients will immensely benefit from the identification and treatment of cancerous, precancerous and even non-cancerous lesions with the help of the advanced technology-assisted endoscopy procedure.

“The success rate is very high as it detects and rectifies human errors. If an endoscopist misses something during a procedure, the machine picks it up by its deep learning mechanism and computer-assisted detection (CAD) technology to ensure that the error is minimised and corrected,” he said.

Gastroenterologist Dr Rajat Khandelwal said the technology now aids in diagnosing and treating many complex GI disorders with absolute ease and precision. “AI-enabled endoscopy was limited mostly to Japan and the United States. Now this is available in our state,” informed Dr Sethi.

