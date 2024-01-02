Foresters start relocating deer from crowded Cuttack park to Chandaka rescue centre

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Forest department has started shifting deer from the overcrowded Deer Park at Madhusudan Nagar in Tulasipur here to a temporary rescue centre (special enclosure) set up at Ambilo within Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary.

The rescue centre is spread over 3.5 hectares of forest land. At present, there are 296 deer in the Cuttack park. The translocation process would be carried out in phases, Cuttack City DFO Ajit Kumar Satapathy said.

The move came in response to Orissa High Court’s order and Central Zoo Authority (CZA)’s warning over providing adequate space and proper environment to the animals at the park.

The Deer Park, established by Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) in 1981, is spread across 2.5 acres.

Initially, it housed only five deer but the population has gone up to 296 now. This has created spatial issues due to overcrowding.

As per CZA norms, only 15 deer can be accommodated within 2.5 acres of land. Apart from congestion, 33 KV electric wires strung over the park also pose a threat to the animals.

Acting on a writ petition, the high court had directed CMC to set up another deer park around four years back. The CZA has also warned the civic body of cancelling the licence if it failed to provide adequate space and proper environment for the deer population.

“Our staff are keeping a close watch on the deer at the rescue centre. Their health is being monitored by veterinary doctors,” said Chandaka DFO Sarat Chandra Behera.

Since the deer were in captivity in the city, they will have to be acquainted with the forest environment. They are expected to be released in Chandaka forest in five to six months, he said.

