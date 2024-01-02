Home States Odisha

Foresters start relocating deer from crowded Cuttack park to Chandaka rescue centre

As per CZA norms, only 15 deer can be accommodated within 2.5 acres of land. Apart from congestion, 33 KV electric wires strung over the park also pose a threat to the animals.

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Deer being shifted to Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary in the herbivore rescue van

Deer being shifted to Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary in the herbivore rescue van | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Forest department has started shifting deer from the overcrowded Deer Park at Madhusudan Nagar in Tulasipur here to a temporary rescue centre (special enclosure) set up at Ambilo within Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary. 

The rescue centre is spread over 3.5 hectares of forest land. At present, there are 296 deer in the Cuttack park. The translocation process would be carried out in phases, Cuttack City DFO Ajit Kumar Satapathy said. 

The move came in response to Orissa High Court’s order and Central Zoo Authority (CZA)’s warning over providing adequate space and proper environment to the animals at the park.

The Deer Park, established by Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) in 1981, is spread across 2.5 acres.

Initially, it housed only five deer but the population has gone up to 296 now. This has created spatial issues due to overcrowding.

As per CZA norms, only 15 deer can be accommodated within 2.5 acres of land. Apart from congestion, 33 KV electric wires strung over the park also pose a threat to the animals.

Acting on a writ petition, the high court had directed CMC to set up another deer park around four years back. The CZA has also warned the civic body of cancelling the licence if it failed to provide adequate space and proper environment for the deer population.

“Our staff are keeping a close watch on the deer at the rescue centre. Their health is being monitored by veterinary doctors,” said Chandaka DFO Sarat Chandra Behera. 

Since the deer were in captivity in the city, they will have to be acquainted with the forest environment. They are expected to be released in Chandaka forest in five to six months, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deer Park Chandaka wildlife sanctuary deer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp